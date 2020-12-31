U.S. stocks advanced in the holiday-shortened week, capping a 16 percent rally in 2020 driven by unprecedented federal spending and the development of virus vaccines.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent in the four days to end the year at an all-time high. Trading volumes were light compared with a year that saw more than 10 billion shares changes hands on an average day, up more than 50 percent from 2019. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.4 percent, leaving it at a record and 7.3 percent higher.

Stocks pushed higher on speculation the vaccines will enable a rapid return to economic growth, with the market’s cold logic looking past the grim human toll inflicted by the pandemic. Traders who held fast during the depths of the March bear market were rewarded when the Federal Reserve stepped in with rate cuts and a massive bond-buying program. A nearly $2 trillion aid package from Congress then bolstered the economy as well.

Stocks enter 2021 with valuations higher than they’ve been in over a decade. While earnings are expected to grow sharply as vaccines enable a robust economic recovery, it could be difficult to justify further price gains.

The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. They yielded 0.09 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News