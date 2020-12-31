Stocks pushed higher on speculation the vaccines will enable a rapid return to economic growth, with the market’s cold logic looking past the grim human toll inflicted by the pandemic. Traders who held fast during the depths of the March bear market were rewarded when the Federal Reserve stepped in with rate cuts and a massive bond-buying program. A nearly $2 trillion aid package from Congress then bolstered the economy as well.
Stocks enter 2021 with valuations higher than they’ve been in over a decade. While earnings are expected to grow sharply as vaccines enable a robust economic recovery, it could be difficult to justify further price gains.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. They yielded 0.09 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News