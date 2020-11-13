Almost all of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest quarterly results, and more than 80 percent of them exceeded Wall Street’s profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Almost half of those that gave investors forward-looking guidance revised their forecasts higher. At the same time, concern about outbreaks of a second wave of the coronavirus around the world were offset by signs of progress toward a vaccine and an end to the pandemic.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, with energy stocks leading the way with a 16 percent advance. Consumer-discretionary declined 1.1 percent, with retailers including Best Buy Co. and Lowe’s Cos. among the worst performers.
Twenty-five of the 30 stocks in the Dow advanced for the week, with American Express Co. and Boeing Co. the standouts with gains exceeding 18 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills on Nov. 16. Other items on next week’s government auction calendar include:
Nov. 17
●$30 billion 119-day cash-management bill
●$30 billion 42-day cash-management bill
Nov. 18
●$27 billion of 20-year bonds
Nov. 19
●Four-week bills
●Eight-week bills
●$12 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
— Bloomberg News