Trade headlines have gripped investors since mid-October, with any signs of progress toward a detente triggering market gains. The latest leg up took hold after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said negotiations toward a first phase of a broad agreement were coming down to the final stages. The S&P 500 posted a sixth straight weekly increase, its longest winning streak in two years.

AD

Eight of the index’s main industry groups rose. Health-care stocks were the best performers, rallying 2.4 percent. Sixteen of the 30 stocks in the Dow gained. Boeing rallied 5.9 percent in its best week since August as the company said the FAA was on track to certify redesigned ­flight-control software for its grounded 737 Max jetliners by mid-December.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News

AD