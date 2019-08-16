U.S. stocks fell for a third week in a row as investors continued to get whipsawed by trade posturing and growing concern that a global recession might be in the offing.

The S&P 500 declined 1 percent in the five days through Friday. Historical 30-day volatility, a measure of the relative magnitude of price swings, ended the week at the highest level since early February. The Dow dropped 1.5 percent to 25,886. The Nasdaq slipped 0.8 percent.

Market volatility has increased this month since President Trump set off the latest tit-for-tat in the U.S.-China trade war by vowing new tariffs that he later postponed. Investors were frazzled as China vowed to retaliate and soon after struck a more conciliatory tone. Meanwhile, recession warnings in the bond market and elsewhere are stoking concern that central banks won’t be able to do enough to keep the global economy from slipping into a serious downturn. Eight of 11 main S&P 500 industry groups fell. Energy companies were the worst performers, falling 3.9 percent as crude oil prices ended below $55 a barrel for the second week in a row.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 1.89 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will also sell $7 billion of 30-year treasury inflation-protected securities on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News