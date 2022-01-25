Many U.S. investors are convinced that’s exactly what they witnessed repeatedly during the past two decades. It started, they say, when the Fed dropped interest rates in the early 2000s in response to the dot-com bust, lifting stocks in the ensuing years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. It happened again when the Fed dropped rates near zero in the aftermath of the financial crisis and kept it there for years, triggering one of the longest bull markets in history. And it happened a third time when the Fed lowered rates back near zero in response to the pandemic last spring, causing broad stock market averages to double in just more than a year.