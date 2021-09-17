Stock prices swung widely during the week as investors parsed economic data that showed mixed signals. While August consumer prices increased by less than expected amid growing inflation concerns, and retail sales rose by more than forecast, consumer sentiment in early September remained close to a near-decade low. Investors continued to weigh risks from the delta variant of the coronavirus and China’s regulation of businesses, and on Friday there was a “triple witching” — a quarterly expiration of options and futures that can bring increased market volatility.
“People aren’t blindly bullish or blindly bearish — they don’t know, and so the market’s fluctuating on a daily basis in response to either news or economic reports,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives with the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “That generally speaks to high uncertainty.”
The materials and utilities sectors of the S&P 500 led losses for the week. Casino companies with exposure to Macau also fell as regulators tightened their grip on the gambling hub.
Investors will be closely watching the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision and the Fed chair’s news conference on Wednesday for indications on the timeline for monetary tightening.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.35 percent and 0.46 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.