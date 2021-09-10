“Fall has arrived,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “There’s been a lot of uncertainty around what would happen in the fall or after Labor Day because unemployment benefits are expiring, kids are going back to school; meanwhile, the delta variant cases appear to be peaking, but we’re uncertain what that looks like.”
All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fell this week, with real estate leading the losses. Megacap tech companies had soared at the start of the week, pushing the NYSE FANG+ index to close at an all-time high Tuesday, but many of them then fell thereafter. Apple dropped 3.3 percent Friday after a judge ordered it to let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods.
As the Federal Reserve weighs its timeline for tapering asset purchases, investors will be on the lookout for any signs on the pace of inflation. The Friday producer prices report, which showed greater-than-expected increases in August, will bring added scrutiny to the consumer price figures due Tuesday.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.35 percent and 0.46 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.