On Tuesday, stocks tumbled after Powell told senators that the central bank would consider an earlier end to bond tapering, which could lead to interest-rate hikes coming sooner than expected. He also said he had retired the word “transitory” to describe high inflation, as forces driving it could “linger well into next year.”
Jeanette Garretty, managing director at Robertson Stephens wealth management, said that while Powell “has been under intensifying pressure” to act on inflation, his sudden shift Tuesday “essentially undermined all the careful communication of magnitude and timing that had been made to fully prepare financial markets for the inevitable ‘taper.’ ”
November’s payrolls climbed just 210,000 — the smallest gain this year — while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2 percent. Traders were unsure what to make of the good news/bad news numbers, with Danny Dayan, chief investment officer at Dwd Partners, calling it “one of the weirdest reports I have ever seen.”
The omicron variant of the coronavirus, first reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, had spread to more than 30 countries by Friday. The United States reported its first known case on Wednesday in California; cases then were also found in Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York. In response, some nations began reintroducing stricter travel and gathering rules. and gathering limits. UBS Group asked bankers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to avoid traveling for business purposes.
Crude oil prices fell last week after OPEC and its allies agreed to proceed with their next oil-production hike, though the group said it could revisit the decision at any time.
This Friday’s report on the consumer price index is expected to show that prices in November continued to surge at a pace not seen since 1982.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.