In the end, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent, posting its 12th weekly gain since early October. The Dow increased 0.7 percent to 28,824. The Nasdaq composite index rose 1.8 percent.
A tenuous calm in the Middle East came as indicators including the most recent U.S. jobs data signaled that the economy remains strong and there’s little risk of inflation. With that, investors focused on the potential for continued growth and expectations for interest rates to remain stable. They also looked forward to the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season, which begins in earnest with reports from big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Thursday.