U.S. stocks ended the first full trading week of 2020 within a whisker of record highs as investors set aside concerns about a flare-up in Middle East violence and turned their focus to the upcoming earnings season and signs that the economy remains on solid footing.

The market recaptured the upward momentum that was briefly interrupted after the United States killed an Iranian general. The advance came even after Iran retaliated with missile strikes on U.S.-Iraqi military installations.

In the end, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent, posting its 12th weekly gain since early October. The Dow increased 0.7 percent to 28,824. The Nasdaq composite index rose 1.8 percent.

A tenuous calm in the Middle East came as indicators including the most recent U.S. jobs data signaled that the economy remains strong and there’s little risk of inflation. With that, investors focused on the potential for continued growth and expectations for interest rates to remain stable. They also looked forward to the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season, which begins in earnest with reports from big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News