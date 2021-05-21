Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in April, released Wednesday, showed that some Federal Reserve officials signaled they would be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases. Markets swung back and forth as traders weighed inflation fears and the resurgence of covid-19 in some countries against Thursday’s initial jobless claims, which were the lowest in more than a year.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were hit hard by a Chinese announcement that digital tokens can’t be used as forms of payment and a warning from the nation that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 11 percent Friday on the mining news.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News