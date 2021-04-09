In the week before companies begin to release quarterly results, investors weighed strong economic data arising from expanded vaccination efforts and federal fiscal relief against fears of higher corporate taxes. Investors’ cautious sensibilities resulted in the slowest trading week of the year for volume on U.S. exchanges. But Friday’s beat on higher producer price index results boosted optimism.
“If the market takes the PPI number kind of in stride, I think that keeps the equity market’s run intact for at least the next few weeks,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ, adding that this could change based on the coming week’s consumer price index data.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News