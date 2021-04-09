U.S. equities rose for the third straight week, the longest advance since October, spurred on by reassurances that the Federal Reserve won’t be making any changes to its bond-buying initiative in the near future.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.7 percent in the five-day span to 4,129, a record. Advances in tech and consumer discretionary stocks led the gauge higher, with Twitter jumping 11 percent amid a report it has held talks about acquiring Clubhouse, the buzzy audio-based social network. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 percent on the week to close at an all-time high and the Nasdaq gained 3.1 percent.

In the week before companies begin to release quarterly results, investors weighed strong economic data arising from expanded vaccination efforts and federal fiscal relief against fears of higher corporate taxes. Investors’ cautious sensibilities resulted in the slowest trading week of the year for volume on U.S. exchanges. But Friday’s beat on higher producer price index results boosted optimism.

“If the market takes the PPI number kind of in stride, I think that keeps the equity market’s run intact for at least the next few weeks,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ, adding that this could change based on the coming week’s consumer price index data.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

— Bloomberg News