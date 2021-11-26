The World Health Organization said Friday that a variant of the coronavirus recently discovered by South African researchers was a variant of concern. This sent 10-year Treasury yields down by the most since March 2020, as money markets offloaded bets on central bank interest-rate hikes amid concerns that the new variant may spread globally and slow economic growth.
In fact, Friday was the worst post-Thanksgiving performance for the S&P 500 since 1941, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill to officially establish the fourth Thursday in November as a national holiday.
Oil tumbled below $70 a barrel in New York for the first time since late September. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet this week to discuss the possible slowing of planned production increases.
The virus’ potential impact on already strained supply chains and labor markets was another concern, according to Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors.
“The market had started to look forward to easing supply chain disruptions, but a vaccine-resistant variant would certainly mean that those disruptions will persist much longer,” he said. “This would put central banks in the very difficult position of having to choose between supporting growth and employment or fighting against uncomfortably high inflation.”
On Monday, President Biden nominated Jerome H. Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Board chair and Lael Brainard as the new vice chair. The president’s choice was a vote of confidence in Powell’s leadership through the coronavirus pandemic, despite a rapid rise in inflation in recent months and agitation by some liberal lawmakers and activists.
Friday’s U.S. payrolls report was expected to show that the United States added 530,000 jobs in November, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, up from the strong reading in October.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Nov. 29. They yielded 0.046 percent and 0.081 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four-week and eight-week bills on Dec. 2.
— Bloomberg News