The consumer price index increased 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. The breakeven rate on 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities — a proxy for future inflation expectations — climbed to a level last seen in 2006.
Kara Murphy, chief investment officer with Kestra Investment Management, said she thinks that while “all eyes right now are on inflation,” last week’s downturn was par for the course.
“Yes, inflation is driving a lot of that, but part of it, too, is just we had a really big run-up the week before and we’re hitting the pause button,” she said.
Despite price pressures, corporate earnings continue to show how well firms have navigated global supply chain disruptions. Dillard’s Inc. gained 10 percent Thursday after quarterly results far exceeded analyst forecasts. Tapestry Inc., the parent company of fashion brand Coach, also beat Wall Street’s estimates, providing more evidence that consumers are still spending. Meanwhile, electric truck-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. had the biggest trading debut this year, with shares opening 37 percent above the initial public offering price.
In the week ahead, retailers including Walmart Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc. and TJX Companies are scheduled to report earnings; investors will be listening for expectations for the holiday shopping season. U.S. retail sales data Tuesday are expected to show that consumer demand accelerated in October.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Nov. 15. They yielded 0.046 percent and 0.066 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills on Nov. 18.
— Bloomberg News