Stocks climbed for a second straight week as investors became more bullish on the outlook for U.S. growth despite the continued spread of a deadly virus that broke out in China late last year.

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.6 percent to an all-time high 3,380. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 1 percent to 29,398. The Nasdaq Composite notched a record as strong earnings reports from technology heavyweights including chipmaker Nvidia Corp. helped drive a 2.2 percent weekly gain.

While concern about the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus and a growing number of deaths lingers, investors are gaining confidence that the U.S. will be able to withstand the impact it is having on economies throughout the world. A corporate earnings season that has so far seen more than three-quarters of companies exceeding profit estimates has also helped buoy the market.

All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, led by real estate, consumer-discretionary and utility stocks.

The government will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills, $39 billion of 26-week bills and a $40 billion 21-day U.S. Treasury Cash Management Bill on Tuesday. It will also sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and $8 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News