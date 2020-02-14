While concern about the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus and a growing number of deaths lingers, investors are gaining confidence that the U.S. will be able to withstand the impact it is having on economies throughout the world. A corporate earnings season that has so far seen more than three-quarters of companies exceeding profit estimates has also helped buoy the market.
All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week, led by real estate, consumer-discretionary and utility stocks.
The government will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills, $39 billion of 26-week bills and a $40 billion 21-day U.S. Treasury Cash Management Bill on Tuesday. It will also sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and $8 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday.