Optimistic investors shrugged off concerns of a resurging coronavirus and sought to take advantage of discounted stocks ahead of major tech earnings. Snap surged more than 30 percent for the week after quarterly sales and guidance came in well above analysts’ expectations, leading a rally in its social media peers. Better-than-expected results from Twitter also boosted sentiment that ad revenue spending across the sector is healthy.
“The reopening of the economy has led to solid earnings in the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. “That said, the inflation story still has an uncertain ending, and higher input costs could prove to be a challenge for some firms going forward.”
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News