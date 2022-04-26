Placeholder while article actions load

The stock market is finally starting to join the fight against soaring consumer prices. For much of the past two years, the run-ups in stocks and housing prices have made consumers feel rich, and that “wealth effect” has helped fan the highest inflation in 40 years. Consumer demand needs to fall back in line with supply to cool the pace of price increases, and that simply can’t happen if a surfeit of Robinhood millionaires is buoying consumption.

As I wrote last month, the Federal Reserve needs to shock markets into submission, and that has finally started to happen, albeit more through rhetoric than through concrete actions so far. Fed Chair Jerome Powell now says that multiple half-percentage-point interest rate increases may be on the table if necessary — a sequence that the economy hasn’t experienced since the mid-1990s. The roughly 10% decline in the S&P 500 Index since late March shows that the message is finally getting across, but anyone who thinks that the Fed’s work is done is in for more unpleasant surprises.

Even if you believe that supply chains are partially responsible for the surge in inflation, the Fed’s only viable policy response is to align demand with the more limited number of goods available in the economy. Some of that is happening already though markedly higher rates on home, auto and consumer loans, for instance. But so far, the U.S. has experienced only subtle declines in household wealth, especially compared with the size of the increases that preceded them.

Since late March, the simultaneous declines in stocks and bonds have wiped about 6% off traditional investment portfolios through Monday, based on an assumed 60% equity allocation and the rest in fixed income. For their part, home prices have continued to appreciate, so while renters may feel more strapped, the majority of U.S. adults who own their homes remain financially comfortable.

A theoretical U.S. homeowner with a $100,000 stock and bond portfolio and a $250,000 home purchased in 2019 would still have about 79% more wealth than they started with less than three years ago. That’s no reason to curb spending, even though that theoretical wealth has declined about 2.3% from March to April — a small decline during a much greater run-up.

As I wrote in March, the Fed needs to make everyone feel a little poorer, and there are many ways to accomplish that. One is housing, of course, but the near-record shortage of American homes for sale makes it unlikely that home equity will decline meaningfully, even with surging interest rates. Higher rates may make it temporarily less attractive to borrow against home equity, but homeowners still feel wealthier every time they glance at their estimate on Zillow.

Another possibility is that bond prices will continue to fall so much that equity prices don’t have to retrench as much as might be expected. As Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, has noted, the declines this year on bonds are shockingly unprecedented. Bonds can usually be expected to buffer portfolios, not exacerbate the downside in a slump, but in this unusual market they’re doing just that.

Finally, it’s conceivable — if not probable — that the supply chain issues will resolve themselves, thanks in part to some combination of resolution to the war in Ukraine, an ebbing of the pandemic or old-fashioned human ingenuity. Sadly, those all feel increasingly like longshots in the near term, especially as concerns mount about Covid-19 caseloads in Beijing and the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown in the capital.

It has become popular among the glass-half-full crowd to point to the mid-1990s as an example of when the Fed managed to raise interest rates without setting back the economy — or even the stock market. That truly is wishful thinking. To begin with, the chair at the time, Alan Greenspan, didn’t face anything like the four-decade high inflation that Powell faces today. Household wealth was also growing at a far more sustainable and healthy pace — there was no need to hurt the market to get the job done.

Household finances have turned into a bit of a Rorschach test for investors: Everyone has the same data, but it can conceivably be used to spin both optimistic and pessimistic narratives. In the near term, household balance sheets have kept retail spending afloat even in the face of an oil shock and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Maybe that can continue for several months — maybe even through the rest of the year. But the Fed is facing a generational inflation challenge that’s already spread far across the consumption basket. It’s starting to get some help from stocks, but it probably needs much more.

