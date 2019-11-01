The benchmark index rose in three out of five sessions this past week. The rally picked up Wednesday as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and signaled the economy remains strong enough that it won’t have to make further changes any time soon. It accelerated Friday after an unexpectedly strong hiring report bolstered confidence that the labor market can propel consumers to keep spending and extend the record-long expansion despite weak business investment and trade tensions.
Eight of the S&P 500’s main 11 industry groups increased for the week.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will sell $28 billion of 52-week bills and $38 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, $27 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.