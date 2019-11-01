U.S. equities climbed to a record high, posting a fourth straight weekly gain as signs that the economy remains healthy and a steady stream of strong corporate earnings reports encouraged investors to take on more risk.

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.5 percent, ending the week at 3,067. The Nasdaq Composite Index also notched a record, advancing 1.7 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.4 percent to 27,347, closing 12 points below its all-time high.

The benchmark index rose in three out of five sessions this past week. The rally picked up Wednesday as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and signaled the economy remains strong enough that it won’t have to make further changes any time soon. It accelerated Friday after an unexpectedly strong hiring report bolstered confidence that the labor market can propel consumers to keep spending and extend the record-long expansion despite weak business investment and trade tensions.

Eight of the S&P 500’s main 11 industry groups increased for the week.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will sell $28 billion of 52-week bills and $38 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, $27 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News

AD
AD