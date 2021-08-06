Stocks began the week on the back foot after softer-than-expected manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and sent investors scurrying for the safety of Treasury bonds. But the risk-off mood was quickly overshadowed by positive quarterly results from companies including Gartner Inc., Under Armour and Ralph Lauren Corp. Strong earnings also allowed traders to look past worries over the delta variant and the risk its spread posed to the ongoing economic rebound.
“Stocks have a little bit more room to run,” David Petrosinelli, a senior trader at brokerage InspereX, said in an interview. “Earnings are very, very good. The landscape for stocks is quite good.”
Some of this week’s optimism was curbed by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who noted that the central bank was on pace to start raising interest rates in 2023. But a better-than-expected increase in U.S. employment figures Friday showed continued momentum in the labor market. Payrolls rose by 943,000 in July after upwardly revised increases the prior two months, according to a government report. Traders next week will be keeping an eye on Wednesday’s inflation figures for further evidence that the economy is picking up steam.
On the heels of the worst initial public offering ever for a company with its backing, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s first full week of trading saw wild price swings as options trading drove up the stock’s pricing by more than 50 percent. After insiders, including venture capitalists who’d helped rescue the trading app just six months ago, filed to sell a huge chunk of their holdings, the stock sank. Prices recovered Friday after the company said regulators would have to give a green light before insiders could sell.
The Treasury will sell $58 billion of three-year notes, $41 billion of 10-year notes and $27 billion of 30-year bonds in the coming days, in addition to various bill auctions.
