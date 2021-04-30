Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook delivered blowout quarterly results, while global chip supply shortages overshadowed stellar sales reported by Apple. At least two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their financial results, and more than 87 percent have surpassed analysts’ predictions.
Strong consumer spending and income data indicated a boost in confidence, underscoring the belief that America’s pandemic recovery is faring well. But the economic boom is driving inflation concerns thanks to rising prices for commodities, with copper briefly surpassing $10,000 a metric ton and lumber prices continuing to set records.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. The government will sell $40 billion in 42-day cash-management bills the following day. On Thursday, it will auction four-week bills and eight-week bills.
— Bloomberg News