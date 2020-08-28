U.S. equities closed at record highs for a second straight week after the Federal Reserve signaled that it stands ready to support the economy by keeping interest rates low and as investors monitored progress toward a novel coronavirus vaccine.

The S&P 500 index climbed 3.3 percent in the five days through Friday, closing above 3,500 for the first time. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 2.8 percent to 28,654, ending the week 3 percent below its Feb. 12 record. The Nasdaq gained 3.4 percent.

Stocks have been on a tear for the past five weeks, with the rally gaining momentum this week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that the central bank will remain accommodative, sounding a dovish tone that stoked global demand for riskier assets. Technology stocks, which have fueled the market’s rebound from the lows in March, were among this week’s biggest gainers. Microsoft led the Dow with a 7.5 percent advance.

Technology was also the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 behind communications services. Ten of the benchmark’s 11 main industry groups advanced at least 1 percent for the week. Utilities declined 0.7 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. The Treasury will also sell four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News