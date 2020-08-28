Stocks have been on a tear for the past five weeks, with the rally gaining momentum this week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that the central bank will remain accommodative, sounding a dovish tone that stoked global demand for riskier assets. Technology stocks, which have fueled the market’s rebound from the lows in March, were among this week’s biggest gainers. Microsoft led the Dow with a 7.5 percent advance.
Technology was also the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 behind communications services. Ten of the benchmark’s 11 main industry groups advanced at least 1 percent for the week. Utilities declined 0.7 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. The Treasury will also sell four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News