Stocks whipsawed last week as investors assessed the potential timing for another round of stimulus as deaths tied to the pandemic approached 1 million worldwide. Congressional Democrats and the White House are trying to restart negotiations on a new aid package, but it’s unclear whether a deal can be reached and written into law by the November election.
Eight of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined for the week. Energy stocks fell the most, sinking 8.6 percent amid concerns that another wave of the pandemic will lead to more lockdowns and less demand for crude oil. Technology stocks, which have done well during economic shutdowns, climbed 2.1 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
