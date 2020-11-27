The torrid November comeback in U.S. stocks gained pace this past week as the formal start of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition and his pick of former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary gave investors a clearer sense of the direction economic policy is headed. Another promising covid-19 vaccine candidate added to the bullish sentiment, even in the face of rising case counts and renewed restrictions.
The Russell 2000 Index, made up of smaller companies that tend to do better when the U.S. economy is stronger, rose 3.9 percent this past week. It has surged 17 percent in November, the biggest monthly gain on record.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. On Tuesday, it will sell a $30 billion 119-day cash-management bill, a $30 billion 42-day cash-management bill and $34 billion of 52-week bills. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News