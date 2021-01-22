While tech shares continued to rally, the slow vaccine rollouts added to concerns that the coronavirus will continue to hamper economic growth. And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom’s new, more contagious strain of coronavirus might be linked to higher mortality.
“Investors’ enthusiasm may be curbed as they contend with the amount by which the president’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package will likely be whittled down,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “Pomp and circumstance should give way to realism as investors refocus on earnings, the economy and the virus.”
The Treasury will auction 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News