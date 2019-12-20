U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly gain since September, notching fresh records as investors chased a rally that has added almost $5.8 trillion in market value to S&P 500 companies this year.

The benchmark index rose 1.7 percent, extending its gain in 2019 to 29 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.1 percent to 28,455. The Nasdaq composite index capped its best week since August, rising 2.2 percent.

Equities resumed their record-setting year-end rally as investors digested the last major reports of the corporate earnings season, looked forward to next month’s signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal and largely ignored the impeachment of President Trump. With no major catalysts expected and back-to-back shortened trading weeks coming up, U.S. market activity is likely to be light as many traders pause to celebrate the holidays.

All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups increased for the week, led by a 2.7 percent gain in utilities. Technology shares climbed 1.9 percent. FedEx Corp. was the worst performer in the S&P 500, sinking 11 percent in its biggest weekly drop since September. Boeing Co. fell 4 percent, the worst performance in the Dow.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills, $36 billion of 26-week bills and $40 billion of two-year notes on Dec. 23.

— Bloomberg News