Stocks had a rough start to the week as fears of contagion risks from China Evergrande Group converged with concerns on how legislators would act on the U.S. debt ceiling. But equities rebounded after Federal Reserve officials signaled they would probably begin tapering asset purchases soon, which was seen as a vote of confidence that the economic recovery would continue. On Wednesday and Thursday, the S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day gain since July.
Investors are now in an “air pocket,” as “we’re not going to hear anything else really from the Fed until November and we’re still a couple of weeks away from earnings, so we’re a little bit in no man’s land,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro. “It means that we could get pushed around by the news flow.”
The energy and financials sectors of the S&P 500 led gains in the week. FedEx Corp. was the worst-performing stock in the benchmark, falling 11 percent in the five-day span after the parcel company announced Wednesday that it would cut its profit outlook for the year because of higher costs and stalled growth in shipments. Shares of peer United Parcel Service Inc. also slumped.
Cryptocurrencies fell Friday after China said crypto-related transactions will now be considered illegal. Bitcoin fell as much as 8.9 percent, while crypto-related stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. also dropped.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Sept. 27. They yielded 0.35 percent and 0.41 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Sept. 30.
