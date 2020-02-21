While the U.S. stock market has proved more resilient than many others as the deadly coronavirus spread outside China, the momentum broke this week as investors took a more defensive stance. Technology stocks, many of which rely heavily on international sales and manufacturing, were the hardest hit as 10 of the 11 main S&P 500 industry groups sank.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. was the worst performer in the Dow, slumping 4.4 percent, followed by Apple Inc.’s 3.7 percent decline for the week. UnitedHealth Group Inc. was the biggest gainer with a 0.9 percent advance.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $39 billion of 26-week bills on Monday.
— Bloomberg News