The U.S. equity market rebound accelerated this week with corporate earnings season in full swing, pushing major indexes back to record territory.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and Nasdaq composite marked new milestones as companies including Ford Motor and Twitter rallied after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. With almost half of the 500 companies in the benchmark having reported earnings, 78 percent exceeded analysts’ profit estimates, and 53 percent topped sales forecasts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Health-care stocks, which have lagged behind the pack in this year’s market rebound, were the top performers among 11 industry groups, boosted by Anthem’s 11 percent gain.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, ending the week at a record 2,939.88. The index has rebounded 25 percent from last year’s low on Christmas. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.1 percent to 26,543. The gauge was weighed down by double-digit declines in 3M Co. and Intel Corp., which tumbled after their business outlooks disappointed investors.

The Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.42 percent and 2.45 percent in when-issued trading. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.