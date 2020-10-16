Stocks notched the bulk of the weekly gain Monday, on optimism Congress could reach a spending deal to shore up economic growth. Three days of losses followed as a deal became unlikely before the Nov. 3 election. Earnings from the largest banks bolstered sentiment on the economy, while speculation that Democrats could sweep the vote and deliver a big aid package added to the gains. Meanwhile, data showing a pickup in retail sales and improving consumer sentiment contrasted with an unexpected decline in manufacturing, underscoring the uneven pace of the economic rebound.
Sixteen of the 30 Dow stocks advanced for the week. Caterpillar rallied 6.2 percent, gaining momentum Friday after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock and set a price target that implies about a 30 percent gain in the shares.
Industrial stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent, leading gains among the main 11 industry groups. Real estate stocks were the worst performers, dropping 2.3 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills on Oct. 19. Other items on next week’s government auction calendar include:
Oct. 20
●$30 billion 119-day cash-management bill
●$30 billion 42-day cash-management bill
Oct. 21
●$22 billion of 20-year bonds
Oct. 22
●Four-week bills
●Eight-week bills
●$17 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
— Bloomberg News