Better-than-expected economic data releases provided evidence that the United States is on track in its pandemic recovery. State unemployment claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020, while the labor market added 531,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.6 percent.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve formally announced that it would begin to taper asset purchases by $15 billion a month and planned to wrap up the process by mid-2022. Chair Jerome H. Powell reaffirmed that the bank would maintain an accommodative policy environment to support growth and can be “patient” on raising interest rates.
“I thought Powell actually did a phenomenal job in saying, we have two goals: controlling inflation, but also getting close to full employment,” said Cheryl Smith, an investment manager with Trillium Asset Management.
Post-pandemic behavioral shifts could be seen in earnings. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares tumbled the most ever after the fitness company cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers. Yet Airbnb Inc., reported record sales and earnings, proving its resilience even as new coronavirus outbreaks have renewed lockdown fears globally. On Friday, travel stocks, such as airlines, cruises and booking agencies, received a boost on news that Pfizer Inc.’s pill to treat the coronavirus had posted strong results.
“We had a strong earnings surprise this quarter,” said Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network. “The overall consensus is that Corporate America is doing very well and that’s what’s propping up the market and pushing it to all-time highs.”
Consumer price index data coming Wednesday is expected to show the fastest increase since 1990. Investors will be looking for signs of more broad-based inflation in services sectors following Friday’s strong jobs report.
The Treasury will auction 13-week and 26-week bills on Nov. 8. They yielded 0.041 percent and 0.061 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction $39 billion in 10-year notes the next day, and four-week and eight-week bills on Nov. 10.
