The benchmark index was lifted by advances in real estate and materials stocks. Mining firm Freeport-McMoRan Inc. notched the week’s biggest gain as copper prices closed in on $10,000 a ton. Bank stocks were lifted by third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. Goldman Sachs Group announced that it had already posted enough revenue through September — $46.7 billion — to give the firm its best year ever.
“The stock market is rebounding from the past month of volatility as it becomes clear that the economic recovery remains intact and corporate profits remain strong, even in an environment clouded with inflation and supply chain issues,” said Brian Vendig, president at MJP Wealth Advisors. “Investors recognize that supply chain inefficiencies are not permanent and they are willing to take on risk.”
Economic data releases buoyed investor sentiment. A drop in requests for state unemployment benefits, producer prices rising at a more moderate pace and a surprisingly large jump in retail sales all suggested that economic conditions are improving.
Separately, cryptocurrencies and assets exposed to digital coins jumped following a Bloomberg report that the Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds to begin trading.
Corporate earnings continue this week, with third-quarter results due from American Express, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, AT&T and Tesla.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Oct. 18. They yielded 0.05 percent and 0.06 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction 20-year bonds, in addition to four-week and eight-week bills. Treasury plans to sell $19 billion in five-year inflation-protected securities on Oct. 21.
— Bloomberg News