Stocks began the week reeling from the twin threats of the omicron variant of the virus and a Federal Reserve bent on fighting inflation. Hedge funds that were long riskier assets continued to unwind positions, clearing the way for a potential rebound. Then news that the highly mutated omicron might be less likely to hospitalize patients than earlier variants arrived with approvals for two antiviral treatments and an uptick in booster shots.
Omicron’s potential disruption to the ongoing economic recovery does not appear to be as worrisome as initially thought, according to Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for the Commonwealth Financial Network.
“It was a volatile start to the week, but we recovered all of that,” she said. “More and more studies are showing that omicron is causing less severe illness,” she said, and the newly approved treatments “may be pretty strong tools in the fight against the virus.”
Even as the rapidly spreading variant led to business shutdowns and some restrictions, the Biden administration stepped up its efforts, promising to increase testing and to obtain the new treatments.
Stocks also got a boost as data showed that consumers have become less worried about inflation in the wake of the Fed’s decision to step up tapering its asset purchases and as prices for some key products started to retreat.
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed Friday but will operate on a normal schedule all five days next week, including Dec. 31.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.061 percent and 0.178 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.