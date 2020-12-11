Stocks slid in four of the days as Congress wrangled over the details of an almost $1 trillion spending bill aimed at keeping the economy sound as more jurisdictions enacted restrictions to combat the rapidly spreading virus. Investors had pushed equities to records after three drugmakers unveiled strong vaccine results and Congress appeared poised to reach a deal.
The pullback came in a week that saw two spectacular initial public offerings. DoorDash surged 86 percent in its first day of trading, pushing the food-delivery service’s valuation to $60 billion. Airbnb more than doubled after its IPO, leaving it valued at more than $100 billion. Tesla Inc. sold $5 billion in stock ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500.
Those gains weren’t enough to offset rising worry that the virus will throttle the economy without federal aid, making it harder for companies to justify valuations that are at levels not seen in over a decade.
The Treasury will auction $54 billion in 13-week bills and $51 billion in 26-week bills on Monday. They yielded 0.075 percent and 0.085 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Dec. 17.
— Bloomberg News