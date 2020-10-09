President Trump roiled markets Tuesday when he said he had ordered negotiators to call off stimulus talks. By the end of the week, bulls had regained control after Trump reversed that stance. With less than a month until the election, investors are increasingly betting that a Joe Biden presidential victory and gains by Democrats in Congress will be good for equities as they would be likely to enact massive fiscal aid for an economy still struggling to recover from pandemic-related shutdowns.
The Dow Jones transportation average jumped 5 percent to a record high. The potential for a stand-alone bill on airline aid helped lift carriers including JetBlue Airways Corp., which rallied 8.2 percent. Matson Inc. was the best performer in the transport gauge this week with a 26 percent gain propelled after posting financial results that Stifel Nicolaus described as “easily the best quarter in company history.”
All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups posted gains for the week. Energy stocks rallied more than 5 percent, breaking a two-week losing streak as oil prices jumped after Hurricane Delta forced the shutdown of a majority of crude output in the Gulf of Mexico.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $54 billion of 13-week bills, $51 billion of 26-week bills, a $30 billion 119-day cash-management bill and a $30 billion 42-day cash-management bill on Oct. 13. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Oct. 15.
— Bloomberg News