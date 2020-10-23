Investors have been fixated on Washington as lawmakers and the White House haggle over a fresh aid package to support an economy still struggling to recover from coronavirus shutdowns. Hopes faded this week that a deal could be reached before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The impasse came amid an earnings season that has so far seen most companies exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.
More than a quarter of the companies listed in the S&P 500 have reported third-quarter results, and 84 percent of them beat analysts’ profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Even so, there were also some big misses in the technology sector, which has played a large role in the market’s rebound from the lows in March.
Netflix Inc. posted its biggest weekly decline since mid-July after its earnings report sowed doubts about future growth as pandemic lockdowns go away and competition intensifies. Intel Corp. sank to a two-month low after a surprise drop in sales of chips used in data centers.
Technology stocks were the worst performers among 11 S&P 500 industry group, declining 2.2 percent. Intel and International Business Machines Corp. were the two worst performers in the Dow average, leading declines as 20 of its 30 member stocks fell for the week.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week bills and 26-week bills on Oct. 26. Other items on next week’s government auction calendar include:
Oct. 27
●Two-year notes
Oct. 28
●Two-year floating-rate notes
●Five-year notes
Oct. 29
●Eight-week bills
●Seven-year notes
— Bloomberg News