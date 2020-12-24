A bearish sentiment emerged at the start of the week, as a new variant of the coronavirus had been discovered in Britain, spurring lockdowns and travel restrictions for the region. That, in part, prompted Congress to reach an aid-bill deal that buoyed market sentiment, only to see that abruptly dented a day later when Trump asked lawmakers for changes to a pact his White House had been backing. The trading week ended with no signature from Trump.
“What we’re seeing here, and I’ve been in the business almost 50 years, this is unprecedented,” Todd Morgan, chairman and founding member of Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in a phone interview. But “money is made being optimistic not being pessimistic. And I think you’ve got to go with the odds that this vaccine is going to work.”
The muted market reaction to the latest stalemate in Washington underscores the bullish background facing corporations as the vaccine rollout continues. Earnings are projected to rise sharply in 2021 as restrictions loosen and the economy picks up steam.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Dec. 28. The yielded 0.09 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also auction two-year and five-year notes the same day. It will sell 52-week bills and seven-year notes the next day, and four-week and eight-week bills on Dec. 31.
