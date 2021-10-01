Stocks faced waves of worries through the five days. Technology shares sold off at the start of the week as treasury yields spiked. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen repeated her warnings about a U.S. default because of a failure to raise the debt ceiling. Uncertainties rose as legislators continued to wrangle over spending plans. Equities pushed lower on Thursday, making September the worst month for the S&P 500 since last March. While stocks rebounded Friday, it wasn’t enough to overcome the week’s losses.
“We do expect that we’re going to be in this period of heightened volatility for a little while more,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “There’s debt ceiling, supply chain and inflation pressures, labor markets or job growth, infrastructure package and Biden fiscal package” that could contribute to volatility ahead.
The health care and technology sectors of the S&P 500 led losses in the five-day span. Prices of coal and natural gas surged as China ordered state-owned energy giants to secure supplies at any cost amid a global energy crunch.
Merck & Co. gained 8.4 percent Friday after it announced that its experimental pill to treat coronavirus patients reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease by 50 percent in a late-stage clinical trial. Vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE then sank on fears that a successful treatment will reduce demand for their shots.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on the September non-farm payrolls posted Friday, with the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering asset purchases remaining top of mind.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Oct. 4. They yielded 0.41 percent and 0.46 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Oct. 7.
— Bloomberg News