Earnings from IBM, AT&T and Johnson & Johnson beat estimates and raised investor optimism, as did data showing an unexpected drop in unemployment and a robust housing market. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.5 percent on the week; the Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent.
A gauge of output by U.S. manufacturers and service providers reached an all-time high in data going back to 2009, adding to evidence that a full economic comeback is underway.
“More corporate earnings are coming out to help boost the market which have been relatively strong for last quarter,” said Nick Licouris, an investment adviser at wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki. “That is a good sign of recovery in areas that were hurt through last year.”
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News