Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most since 2008, data released Tuesday showed. The following day’s core producer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy components, rose by the most on record. And the launch of earnings season brought fresh examples of inflation pressures, such as factory supplier Fastenal Co.’s price increases to cover higher labor and supply costs.
“Overall, we’ll probably see red for the shorter term,” said Haris Khurshid, portfolio manager at Fate Capital Management in Chicago. “Investors are still digesting and making sense of earnings and companies’ guidance, while also seeing rising prices and inflation.”
In a congressional hearing Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell sought to ease rate hike concerns. He said it was too soon to begin to scale back the central bank’s economic support, because “reaching the standard of ‘substantial further progress’ is still a ways off.” Yet St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said that the central bank had met its goals and urged policymakers to move forward in reducing stimulus.
“I think both Powell and Bullard have made it clear that they want to be transparent to the market, they do not want surprises,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “They want to make sure that they’re very transparent on what they’re going to do.”
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on July 19. They both yielded 0.05 percent in when-issued trading. The government will also sell 20-year bonds and 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities. Four-week bills and eight-week bills will be sold on July 22.
