On Wednesday, data showing that inflation soared last year to 7 percent — a 39-year high — set the stage for the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as soon as March. Retail sales figures dropped in December by the most in 10 months as consumers pulled back because of inflation and coronavirus worries. Investors braced for four or more rate hikes this year as a chorus of Fed speakers addressed inflation pressures. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said policymakers will have to “adjust policy” to tame prices. New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank will work to bring inflation back down to its 2 percent target. And during his Senate confirmation hearing Monday, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will prevent higher prices from becoming entrenched.
Much of the equities pullback last week was due to “nervous” investors digesting an economic environment that features higher rates and pondering whether the tech trade is “truly over,” said Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth.
“It’s more of a sentiment and momentum shift — and sentiment right now is very scared,” Greene said.
Earnings season kicked off Friday with JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup posting weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. JPMorgan shares dropped 6.2 percent Friday and Citigroup was down 1.3 percent amid concerns about sharply rising expenses.
“You saw JPMorgan report that their earnings were dragged by an increase of about 11 percent in expenses,” Green said. “If labor costs and expenses and inflation are hitting some of these companies, what’s that going to do to earnings?”
Quarterly reports will continue this week with Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America, United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines Group announcing results.
Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. They yielded 0.142 percent and 0.315 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.