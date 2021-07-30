Investors had to contend with more than just a flood of results from Corporate America. China continued to crack down on swaths of the country’s economy, roiling U.S.-listed securities that track companies based in China. The delta variant of the virus sparked renewed restrictions around the global, hitting growth prospects. And the Federal Reserve signaled it still is considering tightening policy.
Amazon’s sales forecast was “less than stellar,” according to Direxion’s head of product, Dave Mazza. The rare disappointment from the online retailer came as consumers spent more on services and experiences as the economy reopened. Mazza expects a similar tone for the rest of this earnings season, “especially when more of the pandemic beneficiaries/high-growth names report.”
The down week was not enough to derail the S&P 500 from its sixth straight monthly advance, the longest run since 2018. It added 2.3 percent in July, boosted by signs the economy is rebounding and the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative. Global X Management’s Jay Jacobs believes the weekly stumble is “a lot of noise as the market keeps trucking onwards and upwards.”
The much-anticipated initial public offering of Robinhood Markets Inc. fell short of expectations, with the retail stock brokerage pricing at the lower end of its expected range and then retreating on its first day of trading.
Elsewhere, traders found some positives in economic showings later in the week. On Thursday, initial jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000 in the week ended July 24, a sign of some stabilization. And stocks got a brief bounce after gross domestic product data indicated consumer spending was strong in the second quarter even as overall growth trailed expectations. In June alone, U.S. personal spending accelerated more than expected.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Aug. 2. They yielded 0.04 percent and 0.05 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction eight-week and four-week bills on Aug. 5.
— Bloomberg News