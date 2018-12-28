NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla named two independent board members as part of a settlement with regulators who demanded oversight of CEO Elon Musk.

Sears (SHLDQ)

Sears faced an end-of-day deadline to avoid going out of business after 130 years.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Energy stocks fell after oil prices wavered in early trading.

Philip Morris (PM)

The Marlboro maker benefited from a positive report by Wall Street analysts.

CenturyLink (CTL)

Customers across the U.S. were without internet Thursday amid a lengthy outage.

Beazer Homes (BZH)

Homebuilders fell broadly after the National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell last month.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

The defense contractor won a multi-million dollar order from the Pentagon.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

The bank agreed to pay $575 million to settle an investigation into fake accounts opened without customers’ knowledge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.