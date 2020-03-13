As global growth prospects dim and bets on a recession take hold, investors are trying to estimate the extent of the threat from the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization this past week declared a pandemic. Rapidly escalating restrictions on everything from travel to social gatherings are making it nearly impossible for investors to gauge just how badly corporate earnings will be hit. An oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that flared up last weekend further strained the market.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week bills and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday.