U.S. stocks tumbled in one of the most volatile trading weeks in recent memory as growing angst over the coronavirus pandemic and policymakers’ efforts to limit the fallout drove extreme price swings.

All three major indexes capped drops of at least 20 percent from their record highs during the week, ending the longest bull market in the history of American equities. The S&P 500 Index on Friday surged 9.3 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain in 12 years, just one day after it posted its worst loss since the Black Monday crash of 1987. When it was over, the benchmark was down 8.8 percent for the week.

As global growth prospects dim and bets on a recession take hold, investors are trying to estimate the extent of the threat from the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization this past week declared a pandemic. Rapidly escalating restrictions on everything from travel to social gatherings are making it nearly impossible for investors to gauge just how badly corporate earnings will be hit. An oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that flared up last weekend further strained the market.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week bills and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News