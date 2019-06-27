In this Friday, June 14, 2019 photo, police officers stand outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. The original Stonewall Inn didn’t survive the 1969 police raid that made it famous as a birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, but the current version will be a focal point of celebrations this week marking the uprising’s 50th anniversary. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Fifty years ago, the Stonewall Inn was an underground gay bar where a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Today, it’s still a bar, but a highly visible one. It’s a landmark, and the patrons flocking in this week to honor the Stonewall riots’ legacy include a gay police officers’ group.

The tavern in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village has undergone physical and ownership changes over the years. At points, it wasn’t a bar at all.

But as the rebellion’s 50th anniversary approaches Friday, the Stonewall Inn stands in part of its original space and serves as a gathering place and beacon for the LGBTQ community and others.

Stacy Lentz says she and co-owner Kurt Kelly understand they are “the innkeepers of history.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.