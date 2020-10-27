Monday’s news doesn’t mean that the drug or antibodies generally are ineffective. But the fact that one of the most prominent and furthest-along therapy options has limits as a commercial and pandemic-easing prospect isn’t great news in the fight against the virus. Compounding the antibody concerns for Lilly investors, the company’s third-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates; the stock slumped almost 6% On Tuesday morning.

AD

AD

The Lilly and Regeneron antibody treatments still show promise in treating recently diagnosed patients, and trials are continuing to see if they can serve as a short-term vaccine. Both companies have applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in milder patients, and it makes sense that they might work better in that setting. Hospitalized patients may have generated antibodies on their own and may have more problems with an out-of-control inflammatory response than the virus that the antibody is targeting.

Regeneron’s treatment is a cocktail of two antibodies, unlike Lilly’s single effort, and could still prove effective in sicker patients. But the failure risk appears high. That’s concerning, because patients requiring hospitalization are at the highest risk of bad outcomes or death, putting them in greater need of effective treatments.

While these therapies may be valuable in heading off the virus before it takes hold, that type of treatment isn’t as straightforward as in-hospital use from a commercial or public health standpoint. It is more challenging to show a robust impact or justify high prices in a group of patients who may be more likely to recover independently. It’s also still unclear who benefits most from antibodies. Regeneron suggests it could be patients who have trouble producing their own antibodies, while Lilly recommends that people who are older or have other risk factors for severe disease should get them.

AD

AD

Either way, early use presents logistical hurdles. Speedy identification of eligible patients is difficult; Covid testing is unevenly distributed and often slow. The antibodies then have to be promptly delivered and administered with special equipment that isn’t available in an average doctor’s office. It’s a big challenge compared to sending supplies to hard-hit hospitals, especially because quantities will be limited at first.

Even in the best of times, the development of medicines is rarely quick or straightforward. We’re seeing that now in the race for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. However much we may hope for quick remedies, it will take time. Best to let the trials continue and focus on what we can control, and what can make a difference: wearing masks, washing hands, boosting testing, and limiting potential super-spreading events.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion