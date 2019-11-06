The unions are demanding wage hikes but talks with the government so far have yielded no results.

Sanja Sprem of the Croatian teacher’s union says “it’s important to show the government that teachers are ready to fight for their dignity.”

The teachers’ strike started last month, with different Croatian municipalities halting classes on different days. There are about 1,000 schools in Croatia with tens of thousands of employees.

