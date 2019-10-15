Revenue of $20.73 billion also beat forecasts.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey company now expects per-share earnings of $8.62 to $8.67 this year and revenue of between $81.8 billion and $82.3 billion. In July, the company forecast per-share earnings between $8.53 and $8.63, and revenue between $80.8 billion and $81.6 billion.
