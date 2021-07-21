Revenue at the New Brunswick, New Jersey, drugmaker was $23.31 billion.
Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $9.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion.
Company shares edged higher before the opening bell Wednesday.
LANGUAGE: en-us