In addition to rising costs for shipping and goods, Walmart is also spending more on wages for its workers. The company is chartering vessels to ensure that store shelves are stocked for the holidays.
Walmart posted a profit of $3.1 billion, or $1.11 per share, during the three-month period ended Oct. 31. That compares with a net profit in the year-ago period of $5.13 billion, or $1.80 per share.
Adjusted results for the fiscal third quarter were $1.45 per share. That’s a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey a survey of industry analysts by FactSet.
Sales rose 4.1% to $139.21 billion, better than the $135.43 billion industry analysts expected.
Comparable sales at U.S. stores rose 9.2%, an increase from the 5.2% pace during the second quarter and 6% increase in the first. Online spending growth is being compared with last year’s pandemic-induced shopping sprees. There was a 37% increase in the fiscal first quarter and 69% increase in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Food sales rose nearly 10% during the quarter reflecting strong market share gains and low to mid-single digit inflation. Sales of general merchandise rose in the mid-single digit percentages, fueled by back-to-school shopping and holiday décor.
The company expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be up around 5% for the current fourth quarter.
