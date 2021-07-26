Shares of the company, which are down more than 60% this year, rose about 2% Monday.
Lordstown’s operations have been under increasing scrutiny in recent months after the company said it had no firm orders for its vehicles just after saying it had enough to maintain production through 2022. The company’s CEO and chief financial officer resigned.
Lordstown acknowledged receiving two subpoenas from federal regulators earlier this month related to the company’s merger with DiamondPeak, a special purpose acquisition company, and that prosecutors in New York also had opened an investigation.
Last month, the company’s new chairwoman said it still plans to start making its electric truck called the Endurance in September.