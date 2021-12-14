The economic stimulus provided by the past 20 months of student-loan relief isn’t that different from a tax cut, as Moody’s Investors Service has pointed out previously. Instead of having to pay the U.S. government interest on their college debt, Americans could divert that money to essentials like gas or groceries, put a down payment on a house or invest it in financial markets that have roared higher since the moratorium was put into place. Some cash might have even found its way into meme stocks or crypto. It’s understandable that borrowers don’t want to give up some of that financial flexibility.